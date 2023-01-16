Photo Credit: Cecil Stoughton, White House Press Office (WHPO)

Foreign Minister of Israel Eli Cohen spoke about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, the day on which the US honors the civil rights leader by celebrating his birthday as a national holiday.

“Today, we honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Cohen.

Advertisement





Cohen cited a letter to Jewish leaders that the Reverend King wrote in 1967 in which he referred to the Middle East conflict saying, “The solution will have to be found in statesmanship by Israel and progressive Arab forces who recognize fair and peaceful solutions are the concern of all humanity and must be found.”

The Foreign Minister said, “We share this wish, as demonstrated by the work done by the Israel Foreign Ministry just this past week at the Negev Forum.”

“Let us all embrace the words of Rev. King,” added Cohen who was taken before he fully fulfilled all that he had hoped to achieve, as we extend our hands to others to join in this noble pursuit. And may his words be a source of strength as we continue on this path.”