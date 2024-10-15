Photo Credit: IDF

Israel has increased its humanitarian aid to northern Gaza despite a massive international and American disinformation campaign to the contrary, and abundant evidence that not only is it not necessary, but is even being thrown in the streets in some cases because there is simply too much for the locals to use.

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the liaison with Gaza and the Palestinian Authority, is leading the latest effort in coordination with the IDF’s 162nd Division.

Advertisement





These efforts include the transfer of 33 patients, accompanying personnel, and hospital staff from Kamal Adwan Hospital to other functioning hospitals in Gaza, tens of thousands liters of fuel delivered for operating hospitals, and the coordination of hundreds of blood transfusion units.

The Biden Administration and its global allies nevertheless continue to claim that Israel deliberately targets and starves civilians in Gaza, regardless of abundant, concrete evidence to the contrary from the Gazans themselves via TikTok videos, in addition to IDF footage and other imagery documenting the truth.

“In light of IDF operations in the Jabaliya area targeting terrorist infrastructure and operatives embedded inside civilian areas, the IDF, through COGAT’s Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration (CLA), continues to act in line with international law to facilitate and ease humanitarian aid to Gaza’s residents, particularly in the medical field,” COGAT said Tuesday.

“In recent days, 33 patients, medical staff, and accompanying personnel were safely transferred from Kamal Adwan Hospital to functioning hospitals within Gaza. This was coordinated by the Gaza CLA and the 162nd Division in coordination with the Red Cross, using seven ambulances escorted by three UN vehicles.

“This effort was part of the IDF’s cooperation with the international community and the health authorities to safely evacuate hospitals in the area to ensure the safety of civilians, while maintaining the humanitarian evacuation routes and medical centers providing treatment to Gaza’s residents.

“In addition, a fuel tanker carrying 68,650 liters of fuel was delivered to hospitals in northern Gaza to ensure the continuation of essential medical services.

“As part of the medical response in the northern Gaza area, 800 blood transfusion units donated by UNICEF were delivered to hospitals in the region. This support occurred alongside the continuation of military operations against Hamas in the area,” the IDF said.

There are countless TikTok videos posted by local civilians in northern, central and southern Gaza, translated and uploaded to the X social media platform on the “Imshin” account, demonstrating their latest recipes using fresh vegetables and also often the contents of aid boxes. Many of the food preparation videos are seen cooking on a gas stove — which could not be done if fuel was so scarce in the enclave that even hospitals are at risk of no longer being able to function, as is endlessly screamed in video appeals by desperate-looking Gazans who excel at performing in “Pallywood” dramas used to elicit donations from naive Americans and Europeans.

“The IDF, in coordination with COGAT, remains committed to facilitating humanitarian aid, especially in the medical field, while continuing its efforts to dismantle Hamas’ military and governance infrastructure embedded inside civilian areas,” Israel’s military added.

Share this article on WhatsApp: