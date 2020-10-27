Photo Credit: Seth Blattman/Twitter

Anti-Semitic graffiti was found on a campaign sign for a Jewish candidate in Arizona.

Seth Blattman, a Democrat running for the Arizona State Senate, told a group of local TV stations that “it was extremely sad” to see a swastika drawn on his forehead and the word “killer” written in all capitalized letters across his neck on the sign.

Advertisement



“Someone that I’ve never met, never seen, hates me for a reason I can’t control, because of who I was born to be,” he said.

Blattman mentioned that he lost family members in the Holocaust.

“I had a great aunt that I remember as a kid asking what the number on her arm meant,” he said.

As of Saturday, Blattman had said he’s considering filing a police report. In Arizona, vandalizing a political sign is a crime.