Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Donald Trump told reporters on a flight from Israel to the United Arab Emirates on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Trump will discuss the F-35 deal at some point, hinting that in the end Netanyahu would bend, Ha’aretz reporter Noa Landau tweeted.

The American-Israeli delegation that left Israel this morning landed in Abu Dhabi. The Israeli delegation included National Security Advisor and head of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat, Prime Minister’s Office Acting Director General and delegation coordinator for economic issues Ronen Peretz, Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman, and Foreign Ministry Director General Alon Ushpiz (the list we received is easily quadruple this one in length – DI).

The American delegation included US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien, Kushner, US National Security Council Senior Advisor on Middle East and North Africa Affairs Rob Greenway, US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, and US International Development Finance Corporation CEO Adam Boehler (again, there were others – DI).

Kushner said: “I understood from the meeting with Netanyahu yesterday that he has full confidence in President Trump to do what’s right to protect Israel.”

Kushner added: “We have the Qualitative Military Edge (QME) concept which helps us work with Israel, but with the United Arab Emirates we have 30 years of military relations. I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump will discuss this soon. I think President Trump has earned the trust of the leadership and the people of Israel.”

Which means that the IDF’s unwavering doctrine of the past 72 years which holds that Israel must retain the technological superiority over all the other countries in the Middle East could be talked away from Netanyahu – according to Kushner.

When asked by Haaretz what Kushner’s message was to the Palestinians, Kushner replied: “Our message to the Palestinians is also a message of peace. We worked hard. We can’t want peace more than they want it. Once they’re ready, the whole region is ready to move on. They need to understand how things can be done to move the region forward.”

That’s the old idea that boosting the economy in the PA would bring the PA leadership around and they would recognize error of their ways and embrace an eternal peace with the Zionist entity. Good luck with that one, Jared.

Head of the Israeli Delegation and of the National Security Council Meir Ben-Shabbat said before the plane took off from Ben Gurion Airport: “I am excited and proud to head the Israeli delegation to the talks in Abu Dhabi. We are leaving today for talks pursuant to the declaration by the three leaders – President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed – on the establishment of peaceful relations.”

Our goal is to achieve a joint working plan to advance relations in a very broad range of areas: Tourism, aviation, innovation, science, technology, health, economic matters and many others. This morning, the traditional blessing ‘go in peace’ receives special meaning for us. Thank you very much to everyone,” Ben-Shabbat said.