Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Flickr

US Representative Ilhan Omar, a member of the anti-Israel “Squad” in the House of Representatives, won the Democratic primary in Minnesota’s fifth Congressional District on Tuesday.

She is the first one in the so-called “Squad” to retain her seat; Congress member Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) of Yonkers, New York, and Congress member Cori Bush (D-MO) both lost their primary races in June and August respectively.

Omar’s challenger was 75-year-old Don Samuels, a former member of the Minneapolis City Council to whom she nearly lost a 2022 primary fight before winning re-election.

The fourth and founding member of the so-called “Squad” is Queens, New York US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (known as “AOC) easily won her primary fight in June against 66-year-old Wall Street veteran Martin W. Dolan.

