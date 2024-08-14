Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore / Flickr
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

US Representative Ilhan Omar, a member of the anti-Israel “Squad” in the House of Representatives, won the Democratic primary in Minnesota’s fifth Congressional District on Tuesday.

She is the first one in the so-called “Squad” to retain her seat; Congress member Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) of Yonkers, New York, and Congress member Cori Bush (D-MO) both lost their primary races in June and August respectively.

Omar’s challenger was 75-year-old Don Samuels, a former member of the Minneapolis City Council to whom she nearly lost a 2022 primary fight before winning re-election.

The fourth and founding member of the so-called “Squad” is Queens, New York US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) (known as “AOC) easily won her primary fight in June against 66-year-old Wall Street veteran Martin W. Dolan.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

