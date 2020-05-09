Photo Credit: US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) / Public Domain

Three young New York children have died of what Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday called a “truly disturbing” COVID-19 novel coronavirus-linked inflammatory syndrome. At least 73 children in the state have been diagnosed with the symptoms that are similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

Sadly, the so-called “rare” syndrome – in which each child so far has been positive for COVID-19 antibodies when tested — appears to be not so rare anymore.

The syndrome may be a possible complication from COVID-19; it involves inflamed and swollen blood vessels and heart problems, Cuomo said during his daily news briefing, held this time in Manhattan.

“One of the few rays of good news was young people weren’t affected,” Cuomo said grimly. “We’re not so sure that is the fact anymore.”

He added that New York is helping develop national criteria for identifying and responding to the syndrome at the request of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Children have been hospitalized with the syndrome elsewhere in the United States and in Europe as well.