FBI agents have arrested a suspect in New York in connection with multiple attacks on Jews during anti-Israel protests in the city.

The FBI’s assistant director of the New York Field Office, Christopher Raia, announced Wednesday that Tarek Bazrouk, 20, was indicted on three counts of committing hate crimes in connection with repeated physical attacks on Jews in the city between 2024 and 2025.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

“Over the course of nine months, Tarek Bazrouk allegedly targeted and violently attacked multiple Jewish victims in a series of physical assaults, while demonstrating a pattern of supporting anti-Semitic terrorist organizations,” Raia said.

“These alleged hate crimes not only violated the victims’ ability to exercise their first amendment rights, but also intimidated and sparked fear among a broader population. The FBI won’t tolerate this behavior and will apprehend any individual who commits a federal crime seeking to harm others for their religious beliefs,” he added.

In a case investigated by #FBINewYork along with our partners @SDNYNews and @NYPDNews, a New York man was charged with federal hate crimes after allegedly repeatedly assaulting Jewish victims. https://t.co/HRoJXXpeIF pic.twitter.com/fAMJI0m4hy — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) May 7, 2025

The arrest was made in collaboration with NYPD and the Southern District of New York.

The NYPD worked closely with the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office to track down the suspect and “ensure he faces real consequences,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. “Antisemitism and all forms of bigotry have no home here in New York — period. New Yorkers of all faiths are welcome to live and worship in our city freely, and we will never stop fighting to protect that right.”

Despite being arrested after each incident, Bazrouk returned his attacks on Jews in New York, according to US Attorney Jay Clayton. “This office is dedicated to seeking justice for victims of hate-based crimes and will aggressively prosecute those who spread bigotry and discrimination through violence.”

In a separate statement, FBI Director Kash Patel called the recent spike in violent crime against Jews “deeply disturbing” and said the FBI will continue to pursue those responsible.

“Well done to our FBI teams executing this mission,” he added.

