Antisemitic white supremacist flyers were found outside several homes in the town of Hamden and nearby city of New Haven this past weekend, according to a report by WTNH-8 ABC News.

Hamden resident Richard Brown told the news outlet that he found one of the flyers, entitled “Jews Selling Blacks” in the driveway of his home, “right behind one of our cars.”

The flyers falsely claim that Jews were behind the slave trade in the early years of the United States, referencing Yale University MBA student Robert Lucas, who recently proposed renaming Whitney Avenue, a main artery in New Haven. The street is named for Eli Whitney, the inventor of the cotton gin.

Lucas is not Jewish. But he said he is grateful that residents brought the flyers to his attention. “When these incidents happen I think it’s important we speak out 100 times stronger than those who did these acts,” he said.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett is encouraging anyone with information or surveillance video to share it with police investigators, saying the antisemitism “has no place in Hamden. These hateful messages do not represent what Hamden is all about.”

Antisemitic incidents surged to historic levels in 2022, with a 100 percent increase in Connecticut – a record setting year – according to new data released last month by ADL-CT (the Anti-Defamation League).

A total of 68 antisemitic incidents were recorded in Connecticut in 2022, relative to the 34 incidents recorded in 2021. There were 55 incidents of harassment and 13 incidents of vandalism. No assaults were recorded in 2022 in Connecticut.

Nationally, ADL recorded 3,697 antisemitic incidents in 2022, the highest total since ADL started tracking such data in 1979.

Connecticut is the 29th most populous state with just over 3.5 million residents, and yet ranks as the state with the 11th most antisemitic incidents in the US last year.

“Connecticut experienced a 100 percent increase in antisemitic incidents from 2021 to 2022,” said ADL Connecticut Regional Director Stacey Sobel.

“This follows a 42 percent increase the previous year – a disturbing figure that we hope will serve as a stark reminder of the hard work still ahead to tackle all forms of hate and antisemitism here in our state,” she added.