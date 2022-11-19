Photo Credit: Doug Letterman / Wikimedia

Construction on a new Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport is slated to begin in the New York City borough of Queens early next year.

The first phase of the privately funded project is estimated to cost $4.2 billion and comes as the final step in the “JFK Vision Plan” announced in January 2017 aimed at completely redeveloping, modifying and expanding existing facilities and infrastructure at the airport.

There are three other major components of the plan already underway.

A $9.5 billion development of a state-of-the-art New Terminal One that will anchor the airport’s south side broke ground in September 2022.

A $1.5 billion expansion of Terminal 4, led by Delta Air Lines and JFK International Air Terminal, was approved in the spring and is now under construction.

Additionally, work began in December 2019 on a $400 million modernization of Terminal 8, led by American Airlines, which operates the terminal, and British Airways, which will be relocating to Terminal 8 from Terminal 7, once the project is complete by the end of this year.

The new Terminal 6 is funded under a public-private partnership between the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners, a consortium that includes Vantage Airport Group, — which was responsible for the planning and construction of LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B – as well as American Triple I, New York real estate operating company RXR; and JetBlue Airways.

The JMP consortium will develop the new terminal in two phases, with the first new gates opening in 2026 and project completion anticipated in 2028.

“This historic $18 billion investment will not only transform JFK into a world-class airport, but also create 4,000 jobs in the process,” noted New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The new terminal will include touchless technology from check-in to gates, and digital systems that are expected to streamline the passenger process through the terminal. Advanced security systems will include automated TSA security lanes, biometric-based access control systems and a flexible design to accommodate future technology and regulatory changes.

The terminal will share a taxi plaza and designated-for-hire vehicle pickup area as well.

As part of the agreement with JFK Millennium Partners, the Port Authority will commit $130 million in capital funding to build enabling infrastructure for the new Terminal 6, including airside improvements and utility enhancements such as electrical support for the project.

Enhanced airside aircraft circulation is expected to reduce congestion and delays, with roadway improvements to optimize airport traffic flow.

The development of Terminal 6 is expected to create 1,800 union construction jobs, and direct wages of $1.9 billion.

JMP consortium is committed to meeting and exceeding the Port Authority’s goal of 30 percent participation by Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises and creating opportunities to foster and grow local businesses through the development. The Terminal 6 project is part of the Port Authority’s $18 billion transformation of JFK, Hochul’s office said.

In addition to JetBlue, Lufthansa Group will also make its home in the new terminal, operating international flights out of several gates.