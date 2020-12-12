Photo Credit: DS Levi
Times Square in the heart of New York City

Indoor dining will be closed in New York City beginning Monday, due to the steady climbing in hospitalizations of coronavirus victims, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.

As of Friday (Dec. 11), “Total COVID hospitalizations are at 5,321. Of the 212,672 tests reported yesterday, 10,595 were positive (4.98% of total). Sadly, there were 87 fatalities,” Cuomo said.

“The hospitalizations continue to increase in New York City,” Cuomo said. “We said that we would watch it. If the hospitalizations didn’t stabilize, we would close indoor dining. It has not. We’re going to close indoor dining on Monday.”

Cuomo also warned that the borough of Staten Island is being particularly hard hit: 25 percent of the COVID-19 deaths in the city in the first week of December were in Staten Island, he said during his daily coronavirus briefing.

The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday; 170,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be delivered to New York State this weekend, Cuomo said. He added that 346,000 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine are expected to be delivered to the state during the week of December 21.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
