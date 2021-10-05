Photo Credit: The Facebook pages of both candidates' campaigns.

Eric Adams, the Democratic nominee who most likely will win the race for Mayor of the City that Never Sleeps, has raised $2.4 million since late August, and his campaign’s current bank account hovers around $7.7 million, according to the NY Times’ report on Monday. The Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa raised only $200,000 in the most recent filing period, and his campaign’s account has $1.2 million. According to the same Times report, only two supporters gave Sliwa the maximum allowed donation of $2,000.

Meanwhile, the NY Daily News reported on Monday that Adams is yet to give back donations he received from police officers who had been cited for drunk driving, excessive use of force, and other misconduct. On September 12, an Adams campaign official said “of course” they were going to return donations from members of the NYPD who were “shown to have abused their authority and violated their oath.”

Advertisement



The Daily News initially reported Adams had received donations from at least 13 NY City cops who had been found guilty of wrongdoing. So far only one of the officers, Sgt. Ed Mullins, received his $400 contribution. The $5,626 donated by the 12 remaining officers is still with the campaign. But on Monday, the NY Post reported that Adams returned $1,275 to three cops who abused their authority. So it’s a process.

City Democrats outnumber Republicans by about seven to one, so, even though no polls have been published, it’s generally expected that Adams will win in a landslide. Mr. Sliwa, who founded the Guardian Angels in the 1980s, just doesn’t have much more to offer than his past as a Guardian Angel. He makes it clear in his first campaign ad:

Eric Adams has released his first post-primaries television ad on Tuesday: