Five people were shot early Sunday on the Coney Island boardwalk in Brooklyn by an unidentified suspect at what appeared to be a “pop up party.”

The wounded were among a large group of people who were gathered at around 2 am on the boardwalk at West 21st Street, ABC Eyewitness News 7 reported.

Among the victims was a 31-year-old man who is listed in critical condition at NYU Langone Hospital after being shot in the back, according to NYPD personnel.

The victims included two women, ages 26 and 27, as well as three men, ages 36, 19 and 31. The two women were taken to Lutheran Hospital. The remaining four victims were listed in stable condition, according to NY1.

More than two dozen bullet casings were found on the scene, according to the NYPD. It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

In a separate incident, a 31-year-old woman was shot at around 3:26 am while walking near the corner of Emmons and Nostrand Avenues.

Police said the woman, who was hit in the leg, appeared to be an unintended target.

No arrests have yet been made.