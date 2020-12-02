Photo Credit: Google Maps / Google Earth

The Forest Hills Jewish Center at 106-06 Queens Boulevard is up for sale, with an asking price of $50 million. The sale is being handled exclusively by B6 Real Estate Advisors (B6), an investment sales and capital advisory brokerage led by Paul Massey, Jr.

The center is home to a traditional, egalitarian conservative congregation and has a membership of more than 600 families affiliated with the United Synagogue movement. It is also linked to the Jewish Theological Seminary. It offers daily minyanim, nursery, Jewish education through high school, youth and senior programs.

The four-story building spans 68,000 square feet and is located two blocks from the Forest Hills-71st Avenue subway station (E,F,M,R), as well as three blocks from the Forest Hills Long Island Railroad station. The lot is more than 36,000 square feet.

Situated within a C4-5X, FH (R7X equivalent) zoning district as well as a Qualified Opportunity Zone, the property offers a maximum of 180,000 BSF for mixed-use development and sits directly across from MacDonald Park, which acts as a buffer between the center and Queens Boulevard.

It’s not clear why the property is up for sale, and representatives from the Forest Hills Jewish Center have declined to comment, according to QNS.com, which first broke the story.