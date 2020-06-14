Photo Credit: Screenshot of a NY Post video

Avraham Adler, 33, was arrested on Friday following a complaint from a woman, 26, that he punched her in the face and choked her, an NYPD spokesman reported.

In October 2019, Adler was outed by the NY Post as a Haredi man, married to a pregnant wife with three children from Clifton, New Jersey. According to the Post, Adler’s neighbors in a four-story townhouse at 189 East 7th Sttreet in the East Village were complaining about the sex parties he was hosting.

Avraham Adler was a former student at the Yeshiva Gedola of Passaic. In response to the neighbors’ complaints, a Manhattan Supreme Court justice ordered him to stop conducting the parties. His wife told the NY Post she was seeking a divorce and was no longer wearing her wedding ring, saying, “You couldn’t pay me to wear it, you got any good pawn shops to recommend?”

Last Friday, police arrested Adler in his apartment at 8:30 AM and charged him with strangulation and assault, according to the Post.