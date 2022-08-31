Photo Credit: Emily Schrader via Twitter
A hate-filled punk punched a Hasidic man in Willamsburg, Brooklyn on August 30, 2022

New York City Police are increasing their patrols of the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn in the wake of a series of vicious, violent antisemitic attacks on Hasidic men in the neighborhood.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said her officers have increased patrols near synagogues in the neighborhood in response to the uptick in attacks.

“In the wake of these senseless attacks, we deployed round-the-clock house of worship cars to routinely visit synagogues,” Sewell told reporters at a news conference Wednesday held at the site where a Hasidic man was attacked last Monday, by a scruffy-looking punk filled with hate.

It wasn’t the first, second or even third attack this month.

In Monday’s attack the punk, who appeared to be white, yelled epithets at the man — who was clearly older — before he suddenly lunged at him and punched him in the face.

Another view of the same attack:

In a similar incident, another Hasidic man was attacked one week earlier in the same neighborhood, randomly assaulted by a black man with a mustache as he left his nearby residence.

The day before that attack, two Hasidic men were attacked with fire extinguishers just minutes apart at around 6 am in the same neighborhood.

One of the men, age 72, was sprayed twice. The second victim, age 66, was sprayed and then punched in the nose.

US Representative Nydia Velazquez, who represents New York City’s seventh Congressional district, called for an investigation, saying, “As a City we must wholeheartedly condemn these types of horrifying attacks.”

Detectives from the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force have since arrested a 14-year-old and charged him with Assault as a Hate Crime, Assault, and Aggravated Harassment.

