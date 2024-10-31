Photo Credit: NYPD Deputy Commissioner Public Information

A member of the Jewish community in Crown Heights, in Brooklyn, was slashed in the face with a knife on Tuesday.

“The attacker allegedly yelled hateful rhetoric. This is a very serious incident, and the Jewish Future Alliance is deeply concerned about it,” stated Yaacov Behrman, a community leader. ” Witnesses at the scene testified that it was unprovoked. We are praying for the victim and sending support and love to his family.”

The New York City Police Department released photos of the alleged attacker and asked the public to help identify the man.

The department’s office of the deputy commissioner of public information told JNS that the NYPD received a report of a 30-year-old man, who was stabbed at about 9:15 in the morning on Tuesday as he walked on the street in front of 292 Ashland Place in Brooklyn.

“He was approached by an unknown individual,” who “cursed at the victim and slashed him in the face,” per the incident report that the NYPD provided to JNS. “The individual fled on foot in an unknown direction to parts unknown.”

Emergency medical services brought the victim, in stable condition, to Maimonides Medical Center, per the NYPD.

Letitia James, the attorney general of New York, wrote that she is thankful that the victim “is expected to make a full recovery.”

“We will not tolerate any attacks against our Jewish communities,” she wrote.

The Anti-Defamation League New York and New Jersey office stated that it is “gravely concerned” and “reached out to law enforcement to closely monitor this violent assault. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family, and we are praying for his full recovery.”

“The person responsible for this horrific and heinous attack against a Jewish New Yorker must be brought to justice and held fully accountable,” wrote Mark Treyger, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York.

“This attack should outrage every New Yorker, because it is an attack on all New Yorkers yearning for safety, peace, inclusion and humanity,” he added. “There is zero room for hate in New York. Zero.”

