It appears the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has arrived in New York.

A Minnesota resident who attended a conference at the Javits Center in New York City last month has been diagnosed with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a tweet that the identified patient currently is experiencing “mild symptoms.” She later told reporters Thursday that the Javits Anime convention organizers have a complete list of those who attended the two-day event.

A Minnesota resident who was recently in New York City has tested positive for the Omicron variant and has mild symptoms. I am holding a press conference at 11am to address this and our ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic. https://t.co/G4JsSqUBvD https://t.co/7LcTHuCbs2 — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 2, 2021

The man, who was vaccinated, attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention from November 19-21, and developed the first symptoms on November 22. But according to Maki Becker at The Buffalo News, the patient’s symptoms have “already resolved.”

Meanwhile, the New York Blood Center announced Thursday that the state is facing a “blood emergency” with supplies falling below optimal levels as New York begins to gear up to meet the latest coronavirus challenge with the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“Currently, the region’s blood supply stands at a 1-2-day level, well below the ideal inventory of 5-7 days,” the NY Blood Center said in a release. “Blood centers across the country are and have been suffering from shortages for the 19 months of the pandemic.”

The Omicron variant is creating new concern, the blood center said. “Donors with upcoming appointments and organizations with upcoming blood drives are canceling, creating extra volatility to the blood supply. Hospitals and patients must be able to rely upon a steady flow of volunteer donors, but the new variant is causing new uncertainty at the worst time of the year, as we head into the winter and holiday season,” the statement said.