A 35-year-old resident of Manchester Township in New Jersey was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for a series of antisemitic vandalism attacks last year.

Ocean County prosecutors announced that Ron Carr was sentenced this past Friday (August 16) after pleading guilty to charges of arson, bias intimidation and criminal mischief before Judge Guy P. Ryan.

In addition to the seven-year prison term to be served in New Jersey State Prison, Carr was sentenced to terms of five years and 18 months, both of which were to be served concurrently with the longer sentence.

Carr was arrested in connection with antisemitic vandalism and arson in the Pine Lake Park area on June 6 and 7, 2023. He was being held in the Ocean County Jail since.

Antisemitic graffiti that included “Nazi symbolism” was spray-painted on to 14 homes in the area – but the next day, a house was set ablaze, and three others were damaged nearby before the fire spread to the adjacent woods.

Carr told police at the time that he was “saving the neighborhood” and made additional antisemitic statements to investigators during questioning.

