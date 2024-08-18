Photo Credit: Pixabay
illustrative

A 35-year-old resident of Manchester Township in New Jersey was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison for a series of antisemitic vandalism attacks last year.

Ocean County prosecutors announced that Ron Carr was sentenced this past Friday (August 16) after pleading guilty to charges of arson, bias intimidation and criminal mischief before Judge Guy P. Ryan.

Advertisement


In addition to the seven-year prison term to be served in New Jersey State Prison, Carr was sentenced to terms of five years and 18 months, both of which were to be served concurrently with the longer sentence.

Carr was arrested in connection with antisemitic vandalism and arson in the Pine Lake Park area on June 6 and 7, 2023. He was being held in the Ocean County Jail since.

Antisemitic graffiti that included “Nazi symbolism” was spray-painted on to 14 homes in the area – but the next day, a house was set ablaze, and three others were damaged nearby before the fire spread to the adjacent woods.

Carr told police at the time that he was “saving the neighborhood” and made additional antisemitic statements to investigators during questioning.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleDems Fear Repeat of 1968 Chicago Convention with Pro-Hamas Replacing Anti-Vietnam Protesters
Next articleHamas Planned to Exhume British Bodies to Blackmail UK Government
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR