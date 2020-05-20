Photo Credit: Gov Andrew Cuomo / screengrab via Twitter
New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announces Jews return to praying in synagogue.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that Jewish worshipers may return to their synagogues, beginning Thursday (May 21), to pray.

In fact, all religious communities may now return to the houses of worship, with certain restrictions, he emphasized.

Religious gatherings for services and ceremonies of 10 or fewer participants are permitted across the state, the governor said, suggesting “drive-through services and ceremonies” as an alternative.

He underlined that all participants must wear face masks and practice social distancing at all times.

“Prayer services are integral to every religious community,” said New York State Senator Simcha Felder in a statement to media. “We worked diligently to allow minyanim in our shuls. I want to thank Governor Cuomo for announcing today that religious services are permitted.”

