New Yorkers are being told to resume wearing masks indoors in the face of a new spike in COVID-19 in the city.

We're currently seeing high levels of #COVID19 in NYC. To help slow the spread, all New Yorkers should wear a high-quality mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 in all public indoor settings and around crowds outside: https://t.co/EmtFS0zfcx pic.twitter.com/94IYj1Xqkl — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 9, 2022

On Friday, July 8, there were 3,541 new cases of COVID-19 and 79 new hospitalizations in New York City due to the virus, the NYC Health Department reported. A total of 17,944,280 vaccine doses were administered since the start of the pandemic.

Last week, NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced the launch of the first-ever mobile “Test to Treat” program to fight the virus.

“New York City may have been at the epicenter of the pandemic at the start, but now we are leading the way in prevention and mitigation,” Adams said in a statement.

“By getting lifesaving medications into the hands of New Yorkers minutes after they test positive, we are once again leading the nation to quickly deliver accessible care to those who need it.”

Statewide, 7,689 new cases were reported out of the 78,726 who were tested, the governor’s office reported Friday. The positivity rate stood at 9.2 percent, with 411 new hospitalizations, including 222 patients in the ICUs.

“As we continue to monitor the numbers, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against and treat COVID-19,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

“Stay up to date on your vaccine and booster doses. If you’re a parent or guardian, talk to your pediatrician about getting your children vaccinated. Stay home if you feel sick and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about the best treatment options for you.”