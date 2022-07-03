Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Public Domain
JFK International Airport Passport Control, 2005

Terminal 4 at New York City’s JFK International Airport was cleared Sunday in response to a “security incident” at the terminal.

Advertisement

NYPD bomb squad and police detectives were summoned to the airport to scour the terminal after a suspicious package was found.

Despite the unfolding chaos, Chabad of the Airport continued to work outside, putting on Tefillin with a number of Jewish passengers who now had extra time on their hands, Anash.org reported.

The terminal reopened about half an hour later, with the bomb squad giving an “all clear.” The package contained a common household product that had a component the NYPD K9 officers are trained to detect, CBS News reported.

The incident took place on one of the busiest travel weekends of the American calendar year – the eve of the country’s Fourth of July Independence Day celebrations.

Although an NYPD SWAT vehicle is often parked in front of the terminal, which houses Israel’s national carrier, El Al Airlines, there were many more police vehicles parked there while security personnel were investigating the threat.

The airport warned passengers to expect traffic delays in the area following the incident.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleRussia Building Egypt’s First Nuclear Power Plant
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.
Loading Facebook Comments ...