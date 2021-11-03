Photo Credit: Prefeitura de Pelotas / public domain / Wikimedia

New York City-run vaccination site will be to administer COVID-19 shots to children ages 5 to 11 beginning this Thursday, following by 24 hours the CDC approval for pediatric doses for young children.

“Tomorrow’s going to be a historic day for this city in our fight against COVID as we reach our youngest New Yorkers,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at his daily news briefing.

The new pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be provided by Pfizer BioNTech. Millions of the doses had already been shipping to sites throughout the country; the State of New York pre-ordered more than 380,000 doses, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

Every public school serving children up to age 11 will have a dedicated vaccination day starting next week for those children who are now eligible to receive the shot, de Blasio said.

A parent or guardian must accompany the student for the shot, he said, but added that verbal consent can also be provided by phone.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy, who won yesterday’s election to serve another four years in office, tweeted a message saying children in his state are eligible effective immediately.

Yesterday’s recommendation by @CDCgov to enable the administration of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 – 11 is an important step forward in ensuring that as many people as possible get vaccinated against COVID-19. New Jersey children are eligible effectively immediately. pic.twitter.com/ZIAwAc1nf6 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 3, 2021

About 28 million children nationwide are eligible for the new shots.

New York State health officials pre-ordered more than 380,000 doses, with more than 231,000 pre-ordered shots for New York City alone.

New Jersey health officials pre-ordered more than 203,000 doses, according to NBC News, with approximately 760,000 New Jersey children eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric dose.

The approval by the advisory panels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as by the FDA itself, gives a green light for children ages five and up to receive a two-dose series of shots, three weeks apart, at a dosage lower than that used for children ages 12 and up.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told CBS Mornings the benefits far outweigh the risks: “This is just really exciting news that we now have vaccine recommendations for 28 million children between the ages of 5 to 11,” she said. “We looked at how well these vaccines work — 91% effective against infection… There were no severe events associated with the safety of this vaccine.”