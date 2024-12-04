Photo Credit: Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom

A staffer for Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, has been “suspended without pay indefinitely, pending further investigation” following the exposure of a video showing her tearing down a poster intended to raise awareness for the hostages kidnapped by Hamas during its terror attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Nallah Sutherland, 25, a coordinator in the Mayor’s Office of Special Projects and Community Events, was seen on Nov. 2 ripping a poster at the corner of York Avenue and East 84th Street before smacking the phone from the anonymous individual who filmed her actions.

Advertisement





The watchdog group StopAntisemitism and the social-media platform Jews of NY shared the video.

Her role within the city office is said to “bridge cultural divides” and uphold “the mayor’s commitment to celebrating the rich diversity of New York City.”

The mayor’s office told The New York Post on Nov. 30 that “disciplinary action was taken immediately after learning about this incident a few weeks ago.” The initial “disciplinary action” involved Sutherland attending multicultural training and a note placed in her employee file, which many said was not enough.

“I would fire anyone who engaged in acts of antisemitism like tearing down posters of the hostages,” said Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.). “The city and the state should not only preach but also practice zero tolerance for antisemitism.”

Inna Vernikov, a Jewish member of the New York City Council, called the disciplinary response “extremely hypocritical,” especially “in a department that plays a vital role in our city’s diversity efforts.”

Adams, who office representatives said was not involved with Sutherland’s “light punishment,” intervened on Dec. 2 following the widespread criticism and instituted the unpaid suspension.

“While this is a positive step toward holding this vile antisemite accountable, it falls far short of what justice demands,” Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, told The New York Post.

“Nallah Sutherland must be fired immediately, and Mayor Adams’ office must set a powerful example in New York City by taking a firm stand against bigotry toward Jews,” she said. “Words alone are not enough—actions speak louder than anything.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: