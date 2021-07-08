Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Adam E. Moreira
New York Police Department vehicle

The New York Police Department announced the arrest on Wednesday of a man wanted in connection with a string of anti-Semitic incidents in late May that culminated with the tossing of an incendiary device that injured a woman in Midtown Manhattan.

According to the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit, Mohammed Othman, 24, of Staten Island, N.Y., was seen on video tossing the device from the back of a pickup truck on May 20 as it drove through the “Diamond District” on 47th Street, where many Jews work, particularly Orthodox Jews.

Advertisement

A 55-year-old woman who was walking by at the time was burned in the attack. Othman is being charged with three separate anti-Semitic hate-crime assaults, all of which occurred on the same day.

The arrest comes a day after the NYPD released its latest crime statistics that show anti-Semitic attacks on the rise in the city, up some 60 percent over 2020 with more than 110 incidents to date.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUndercover (Former) President
Next articleWhy Were Dinosaur-Era Shark Teeth Found in Jerusalem Dig?
JNS News Service
www.JNS.org is an independent, non-profit business resource and wire service covering Jewish news and Israel news for Jewish media throughout the English-speaking world.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...