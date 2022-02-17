Photo Credit: JewishPress.com
New York City Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an unprovoked antisemitic attack on a Jewish man in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Last Friday night an observant Jewish man was punched in the face by a man who got out of a van to attack him, while a second man remained behind in the vehicle to film the incident.

The attack took place at Avenue L and East 32nd Street at around 10:30 pm. The suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning, NYPD said.

“Make no mistake, an attack on our Jewish community is an attack on every New Yorker,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweeted statement earlier this week.

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit.

