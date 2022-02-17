Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

New York City Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an unprovoked antisemitic attack on a Jewish man in the Flatbush neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Last Friday night an observant Jewish man was punched in the face by a man who got out of a van to attack him, while a second man remained behind in the vehicle to film the incident.

The attack took place at Avenue L and East 32nd Street at around 10:30 pm. The suspect was taken into custody Thursday morning, NYPD said.

On 2/11/22, at approx 10:35 PM, in front of 3213 Avenue L, a male, 22 was walking when Male #1 slapped him in his face, causing pain and swelling, and knocking his yarmulke off. Male #1 fled in a mini-van operated by Male #2. Any info? DM us or @NYPDTips or ☎️ 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/d4RuCuBvJF — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) February 14, 2022

“Make no mistake, an attack on our Jewish community is an attack on every New Yorker,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a tweeted statement earlier this week.

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit.