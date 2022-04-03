Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot.
This gang of teens ran into a Williamsburg Hasid, April 1, 2022.

NYPD on Saturday arrested a Brooklyn 16-year-old who participated in a “random gang attack” Friday night on a Hasidic man, 21, at 5 Gerry St. in Williamsburg, The NY Post reported.

According to the NYPD, the group of black teens was walking along when they spotted their victim and jumped on him, hitting and kicking without “prior words or provocation.” The victim was treated for minor injuries to his mouth.

According to the NYPD, the teen suspect, whose name was not released, was charged with gang assault and hate-crime assault.

Former Assemblymember Dov Hikind tweeted late Saturday night: How many Jews need to be viciously attacked before something is done about it?! Do Jews need to be killed for it to register? The antisemitism virus only gets worse when untreated.”

Hikind addressed Mayor Eric Adams, asking: “What is the plan for dealing with this violent Jew-hatred, @NYCMayor?”

David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

