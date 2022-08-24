Photo Credit: NYPD Hate Crime Task Force

The following three tweets have been posted by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force over the past two days:

‼️WANTED- Grand Larceny‼️

These individuals are wanted for a Grand Larceny where a Kippah was taken off the head of 13-year old Jewish boy in front of CVS located at 2690 Hylan Boulevard. Prior to this, all parties were aboard the S79 bus. Contact 1 800 577-TIPS @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/BUGBeKNHMH — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) August 23, 2022

‼️WANTED- Assault‼️

The pictured perpetrator is wanted for an assault that occurred on 8/22 in front of 144 Lynch Street in Williamsburg. The victim who was wearing traditional Jewish garb was randomly assaulted as he left his near-by residence. pic.twitter.com/C5nosMtJHE — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) August 23, 2022

??WANTED- Assault??

Hate Crime Task Force is attempting to identify this individual regarding the incidents as mentioned by @CeFaanKim. They are being investigated as a hate crime pattern. Please contact @NYPDTips or 1 800 577-TIPS.?https://t.co/QXpmDJIxjd pic.twitter.com/aK9P7M1RkQ — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) August 22, 2022

The New York City Police Department uses the following guideline to identify hate crime and bias incidents: “A bias incident is any offense or unlawful act that is motivated in whole or substantial part by a person’s, a group’s or a place’s identification with a particular race, color, religion, ethnicity, gender, age, disability, ancestry, national origin, or sexual orientation (including gay, lesbian, bi-sexual, and transgender) as determined by the commanding officer of the Hate Crime Task Force.”

A person reports a hate crime in the same manner as they would report any other crime. If it is a serious crime in progress, call 911. If it is a non-serious crime, or a crime that occurred in the past, call your local precinct. The responding police officers will provide whatever immediate assistance is needed, and begin the reporting process. If the situation is deemed to be a possible bias-motivated incident, the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force will be notified.

Upon notification of a possible hate crime, detectives from the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force will respond and conduct a thorough investigation. The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is a dedicated citywide team of investigators who are responsible for investigating all hate crimes and related incidents that occur within the city. Victims of hate crimes can be assured that they will be provided with the appropriate assistance, by the local precinct’s Community Affairs team and the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force. People’s immigration status does not in any way prevent them from reporting Hate Crimes or receiving essential services.