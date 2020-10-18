Photo Credit: Hana Levi Julian

Rabbi Mayer Rispler, 70, a leader of the Satmar community in New York who advocated adherence to the city and state rules on the coronavirus died on Friday of COVID-19. His funeral was held in Williamsburg Friday morning and he will be buried in Kiryas Yoel.

It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we report on the passing of Satmar President and Mega Philanthropist R’Mayer Zelig Rispler OBM who passed away during the night. R’Mayer Zelig was a courageous and dedicated leader who will be missed by the worldwide Satmar Community. pic.twitter.com/JX9kINsOn8 — Satmar Headquarters (@HQSatmar) October 16, 2020

Rabbi Rispler was hospitalized on September 29, after testing positive for the coronavirus and placed on a ventilator.

Rabbi Rispler served as president of the Satmar Kiryas Yoel community in Williamsburg.

Rabbi Rispler was CEO of the Mayer Rispler & Co. accounting firm and was known for his many acts of charity around the world, including many that are not part of Satmar. Rabbi Rispler donated the Satmar study hall with a capacity for thousands in Monticello, NY, and the Binyan Rispler girls school in Williamsburg.

In April, Rabbi Rispler defended New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio who rebuked the Chassidic community following a crowded funeral for a victim of the pandemic. Rabbi Rispler wrote: “We do not condone any behavior that puts people at risk and pledge to keep working alongside the brave men and women of the NYPD in addressing and eliminating any such occurrences.”