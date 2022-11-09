Photo Credit: MTA of New York; Senate Photographic Studio/Jeff McEvoy

The polls have just closed in the western states, and so a lot is still open in the 2022 midterm elections, but based on the results in the northeast, where Republicans were hoping to make a dent in the Congressional blue wall, it appears that––with the exception of New York’s 17th district––they have not.

As of 11:30 PM, Eastern Time, Governor Kathy Hochul is projected by CBS to win over Republican Lee Zeldin by a margin of 55% to 45%, with 74% of the votes counted. And Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, has been re-elected to a fifth term.

Several well-known Democrats, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jerrold Nadler, had no problem getting re-elected, same as Republican Nicole Malliotakis, from New York’s 11th congressional district, considered the city’s most conservative (Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn).

The Associated Press has projected the following wins for Democrats in the US House: Hakeem Jeffries wins re-election in New York’s 8th Congressional District; Nydia Velazquez wins re-election in District 7; Grace Meng wins re-election in District 6; Yvette Clarke wins re-election in District 9.

In NY’s 17th congressional district, Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney was defeated by Republican Mike Lawler. New York 17 includes all of Rockland County, and portions of central and northwestern Westchester County, including the village of Port Chester, the city of White Plains, and the Tappan Zee Bridge.