Photo Credit: WH.gov

US President Donald Trump announced this weekend that he has designated houses of worship as “essential” places that provide “essential services.” He threatened to override governors who refuse to let those places reopen due to the panic over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement



Speaking at the White House in a briefing with reporters, the president announced new guidelines by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that related to “communities of faith” and deemed “houses of worship, churches, synagogues and mosques” as “essential places that provide essential services.”

“Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and other houses of worship – that’s not right,” the president said. “So I’m correcting this injustice and calling houses of worship ‘essential,’ and said he would override governors who refused to allow houses of worship to open in their states.

“If there’s any question, they’re going to have to call me,” Trump said, “but they are not going to be successful in that call,” commenting that American’s religious communities form the foundation of the nation.

“These are places that hold our society together and keep our people united,” Trump said. “The people are demanding to go to church, and synagogue, and to go to their mosque. Many millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life. . . In America we need more prayer, not less,” Trump added.

It is, however, still unclear as to whether the president has the legal authority to force the nation’s governors to reopen houses of worship.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany also reiterated a comment by the president at the briefing that the federal government would “leave it to faith communities [themselves] to reopen” — underlining comment by Trump, who expressed confidence that “the ministers, pastors, rabbis, imams and other faith leaders will make sure that their congregations are safe” when they reopen their doors.