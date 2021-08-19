Photo Credit: US Government

A man who claimed to have a bomb in his black pickup truck, parked on a sidewalk outside the Library of Congress, has surrendered to law enforcement.

The man was identified by police as 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry of North Carolina.

Advertisement



US Capitol Police were kept busy for hours on Thursday after the first alert of an “active bomb threat” near the US Capitol building in Washington DC.

The complex was evacuated in response to the threat.

"Negotiations are ongoing" with the suspect for an active bomb threat outside the Library of Congress, and his motive is unknown, officials says https://t.co/NVXpy25TGn pic.twitter.com/aNcxoePcNr — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 19, 2021

US Capitol Police Chief USCP Chief Tom Manger said in a briefing with media that the driver of the truck told the officer on the scene that he had a bomb. “The officer said it appeared to be a detonator in the man’s hand.

“We immediately evacuated nearby buildings; the House and Senate were on recess but there are still people working throughout some of the buildings that are nearby to the location.”

The Library of Congress, the Capitol Building and the Supreme Court were all evacuated, as was the Cannon office building; individuals were being sent to the Longworth office building, NBC News reported.

Manger added, “We don’t know what his motives are.”

Washington Metropolitan Police, Capitol Police and FBI are still on the scene in addition to ATF Washington.

NBC News anchor Andrea Mitchell reported in a series of tweets that the driver was “expressing anti-government views. My understanding is they looked into his history, and he does have some criminal violations in his past,” she wrote.