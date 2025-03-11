Photo Credit: Resistance News Network

US forces struck Houthi radar installations near the port of Hodeidah in northern Yemen early Tuesday evening, according sources quoted by the Saudi Al-Hadath TV channel.

The attack was focused on a naval base in the Khatib area near the port, according to the report.

Unofficial sources said the attacks were being carried out by the US Navy.

The bombing followed Houthi threats issued prior to the expiration of the Yemeni terror group’s ultimatum that humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza be resumed.

Were Israel not to comply, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi pledged to resume attacks on vessels transiting the Red Sea, warning that “military measures will begin immediately.”

Israel did not comply. The crossings with Gaza remain closed and electricity supplied by Israel to Gaza was shut down on Monday.

This is not the first time that Houthi military facilities have been attacked by the US.

Israel has also attacked the Iranian proxy several times in the past year (July and December 2024) in response to multiple missile and combat drone attacks against the Jewish State.

“If the Americans decide to support the Israeli enemy, they know what could happen,” senior Houthi official Nasser al-Din Amer warned Monday as the four-day deadline ran out.

There has been no comment thus far from the United States.

