It turns out there is another part to the normalization agreement between Israel and Morocco that was announced last week by US President Donald Trump.

The White House has notified Congress of a proposed $1 billion arms sale to the Kingdom of Morocco that includes four US-made drones and a number of precision-guided munitions, according to unnamed sources quoted by the Reuters news agency.

According to Reuters, the deal includes four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by privately-held General Atomics, and Hellfire, Paveway and JDAM precision-guided munitions made by Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Boeing, the sources said. Reuters was first to report on Thursday that Washington was negotiating the sale and would notify Congress shortly.

The Israel-Morocco peace accord was reached after the US formally recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed territory of the Western Sahara.

Morocco becomes the fourth Arab nation to join the Abraham Accords in the widening circle of peace with Israel together with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

The formal notice to Congress by the State Department about the proposed arms deal launches the processing of the sale.