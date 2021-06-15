Photo Credit: Marjorie Taylor Greene's Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga) on Monday visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, following which she apologized for comparing vaccine and mask requirements to the Jewish Holocaust of 1939-45.

“There is no comparison to the Holocaust,” Greene said.

During a May 22 interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network’s David Brody, Greene compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to require House members to wear masks on the floor to what the Nazis did to the Jews.

“You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany,” Greene said. “And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about.”

Is it yet another example of the failure of the American educational system that this elected official couldn’t tell the difference between a yellow Jewish star and a “gold star,” and had the track of the Nazi trains reversed, going west instead of east?

The American Jewish Congress tweeted in response on the day of Greene’s inane statement: “You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers, and other Nazi atrocities. Such comparisons demean the Holocaust and contaminate American political speech. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene must immediately retract and apologize.”

House of Representatives minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, both Republicans, rejected Greene’s comments. “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,” McCarthy said in a statement. McConnell told reporters: “This is one of the frequent outbursts that are absolutely outrageous and reprehensible.”

Many similar condemnations followed, and in less than a month, the congresswoman from Georgia’s 14th district (which includes the town of Rome, but without the Vatican) finally took it back.

In 2017, Greene claimed that Hillary Clinton murdered her political enemies in keeping with a Clinton Kill List.

According to NBC News, Greene wrote 59 articles for the conspiracy theory website American Truth Seekers, and accused the Democratic Party of being connected to “Child Sex, Satanism, and the Occult.”

She stated that the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand were a false flag.

In a February 2019 interview, Greene suggested that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double.

In January 2021, a Greene staff member threatened WRCB-TV reporter Meredith Aldis she would be arrested for trying to ask Greene at a town hall event about her harassment of Parkland shooting survivors such as teenager David Hogg .

Folks, we deserve better Republican lawmakers.