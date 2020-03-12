Photo Credit: Vimeo video screenshot

The Republican Jewish Coalition announced Wednesday night that “in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, in consultation with the White House and our outside experts, we have regretfully decided to postpone the RJC Annual Meeting, which was to be held this week in Las Vegas.”

President Donald Trump was going to be the keynote speaker at the RJC’s annual leadership meeting on Saturday.

Advertisement



President Donald Trump canceled his visits to Colorado and Nevada this week. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said that “out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada.”

The RJC announcement added: “We were looking forward to welcoming the President, senior members of the administration, governors, and member of Congress along with 1000s of RJC activists from around the country. We will look for dates in the near future when we can reschedule and when the current health crisis allows.”

Trump also cancelled a fundraiser luncheon on Friday in Denver with the Republican National Committee.