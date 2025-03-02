Photo Credit: Alex Kolomoisky/POOL

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday announced:

“I have signed a declaration to use emergency authorities to expedite the delivery of approximately $4 billion in military assistance to Israel. The decision to reverse the Biden Administration’s partial arms embargo, which wrongly withheld a number of weapons and ammunition from Israel, is yet another sign that Israel has no greater ally in the White House than President Trump.”

Rubio’s announcement came one day after President Trump displayed a completely different attitude regarding arming Ukraine (Trump Humiliates Zelenskyy, May End 3-Year War).

According to News14, the military assistance includes:

35,500 heavy bombs, a mix of MK-84 and BLU-110, though the exact breakdown isn’t specified. The MK-84 weighs nearly a ton and was among the bombs Biden previously delayed. The BLU-110 is a slightly more advanced variant, designed for better penetration of fortified targets—essentially a “budget bunker buster” that’s also highly effective for surface-level destruction.

4,000 BLU-109 bunker busters, the type used in the strike that took out Nasrallah. While they could play a role in an attack on Iran, they lack the weight to penetrate deeply buried nuclear sites like Fordow.

4,800 BLU-110 bombs, each around 450 kg, an improved version of the MK-83—essentially standard half-ton bombs.

5,000 JDAM guidance kits, which transform unguided bombs into precision-strike weapons.

By any measure, this is an enormous stockpile of munitions – it’s good to have true friends in Washington.

Rubio explained:

“Since taking office, the Trump Administration has approved nearly $12 billion in major FMS sales to Israel. This important decision coincides with President Trump’s repeal of a Biden-era memorandum which had imposed baseless and politicized conditions on military assistance to Israel at a time when our close ally was fighting a war of survival on multiple fronts against Iran and terror proxies.

“The Trump Administration will continue to use all available tools to fulfill America’s long-standing commitment to Israel’s security, including means to counter security threats.”

