Photo Credit: Ofer Zidon/Flash90

(JNS) Senators Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wrote to U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday alleging that his administration is withholding additional arms to Israel.

The Biden administration has acknowledged delaying the delivery of 2,000-pound bombs to Israel over concerns, it says, that the Jewish state will harm civilians. But the senators wrote that they have “reason to believe” that the administration is also pausing delivery of Apache helicopters and tractors to Israel.

“Despite ongoing discussions between the United States and Israel, your administration has failed to fast-track and approve the sale of Apache attack helicopters,” the pair wrote. “Israel requested these helicopters last December, recognizing the increased need given the war in Gaza. That need has only increased with Hezbollah’s escalation in the north.”

In addition to the MK-84 2,000-pound bombs, the senators said that the administration is “holding up” Caterpillar D9 tractors that the Israel Defense Forces use to clear improvised explosive devices.

“Delays of equipment that Israel requires to win its multi-front war against Iranian-terrorist proxies, compounded by statements by administration officials blaming Israel for escalation, undercut Israel’s efforts to restore deterrence by emboldening the Iranian-backed terrorists,” Cotton and McConnell wrote.

“Further delays will endanger Israeli lives, increase the likelihood that the conflict will escalate further and harm American national security interests,” the two added. “It’s far past time to transfer to Israel the capabilities it needs to win.”

