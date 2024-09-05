Photo Credit: APK / Wikimedia / CC-SA 4.0

A security incident is ongoing at the Israeli embassy in Washington after a suspicious object was thrown into the yard of the diplomatic compound on Wednesday.

Tal Naim, the embassy spokesperson, wrote on social media that embassy staff and the building are unharmed and that the incident is being handled by local police and the embassy’s security team.

Security event at the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC: A short time ago, a suspicious object was thrown into the yard of the Israeli Embassy in Washington. Embassy staff and the building are unharmed. The incident is being handled by local police and the Embassy’s security… — Tal Naim (@TalNaim_) September 4, 2024

The Washington emergency alert system confirmed that the Secret Service has closed the intersection in front of the embassy.

Israel’s embassy in Northwest Washington near the Cleveland Park neighborhood is adjacent to several other diplomatic facilities, including the embassies of China, Ghana and Pakistan.

The embassy has frequently been the target of anti-Israel protests since Oct. 7, including in February, when an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force died after setting himself on fire outside the building.

