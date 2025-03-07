Photo Credit: The White House

On Thursday, President Donald Trump revealed that his administration was in negotiations with Hamas, designated by the US as a terrorist organization, to secure the release of the remaining hostages. He also reiterated his warning that there would be “Hell to pay” in Gaza if Hamas did not free the remaining hostages immediately.

When a reporter asked him to elaborate on his statement, Trump responded, “You’re going to find out.”

According to a Washington Post report on Thursday evening, US officials have begun direct meetings with Hamas, a departure from the long-standing US policy of avoiding direct engagement with groups designated as foreign terrorist organizations.

This shift contrasts with the Biden administration’s approach, which relied on third-party mediators for indirect communication with Hamas.

Defending the direct negotiations between American officials and Hamas, Trump stated that the US was assisting Israel in the discussions because “we’re talking about Israeli hostages.”

Ever the author of “The Art of the Deal,” he noted, “You have to negotiate. There’s a difference between negotiating and paying. We want to get these people out.”

Trump then added, “We’re not doing anything in terms of Hamas. We’re not giving cash.”

President Trump met with eight released hostages from Gaza, listening to their heartbreaking stories. They expressed gratitude for his unwavering efforts to bring them & others home. Hamas’ actions have inflicted immense suffering, AND THEIR REIGN OF TERROR MUST BE STOPPED.???? pic.twitter.com/Sy0G3fwSqL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2025

News about the direct talks followed Trump’s meeting on Wednesday with eight released Israeli hostages in the Oval Office. Trump shook hands with each of them, and heard hostage Omer Shem Tov telling him, “My family and I, myself—we believe you’ve been sent by God to release us. You really helped. You have the power to do it.”

Reflecting on his meeting with the Israeli hostages, Trump expressed shock at the harsh treatment they had endured, saying he “could not believe how poorly they were treated.” Trump said, “They want to know if we could just continue” with the release of additional hostages.

“We have 59 left – of which 24 are living. The rest are dead… Those 24 who are living… they said they’re in very bad shape,” Trump cited his eight grateful guests.

Adding on his ultimatum issued for the Hamas terror group to immediately release the remaining hostages or face destruction, Trump said, “I put out a statement that’s self-explanatory,” adding, “Somebody’s going to have to get a lot rougher than they’re getting. It’s a shame. We want to get these people out. If you had seen the people yesterday… the way they spoke about their captivity, it was unbelievable. It’s terrible.”

The first known direct meeting between a Trump official and a Hamas representative reportedly took place recently in Doha, Qatar, as Trump’s special hostage envoy Adam Boehler discussed hostage releases. When asked about the meeting on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did not deny it, stating that Boehler has “the authority to talk to anyone.”

