The Trump re-election campaign is scheduled to host a virtual fundraiser on Thursday to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Jewish Insider first reported on the fundraiser, which requires a minimum $1,000 contribution to join.

It is slated to start at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The event, which will be on Zoom, will be hosted by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), along with Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

It will also include American Zionist Movement vice president Martin Oliner; Trump Victory national finance chairman Todd Ricketts; Trump Victory national finance committee co-chair Roy Bailey; campaign manager Brad Parscale; Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; and RNC co-chairman Tommy Hicks Jr.