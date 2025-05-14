Photo Credit: Official White House Photo / Public Domain

President Donald Trump invited Syria’s President Ahmed al-Shara’a to join the Abraham Accords, the Middle East circle of peace he started in his first term in office.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined the conversation in a phone call from Ankara. Erdogan strongly supported al-Shara’a in his overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad last year.

At present, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan have all signed normalization agreements with the Jewish State.

But bringing Syria into the Accords may not be easy as the president thinks: Syria still does not recognize the right of the Jewish State to exist.

Trump has been working hard to try and convince Saudi Arabia to join the Accords as well.

The president met with al-Shara’a while on the sidelines of a Gulf Cooperation Council gathering in Riyadh.

The invitation came with other “requests” as well, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

According to the readout on Trump’s meeting with his Syrian counterpart, the president told al-Shara’a “he has a tremendous opportunity to do something historic in his country.”

Trump also told al-Shara’a he should:

• Tell all foreign terrorists to leave Syria;

• Deport Palestinian Arab terrorists;

• Help the US prevent the resurgence of ISIS; and

• Assume responsibility for ISIS detention centers in northeast Syria.”

Trump urged the Syrian president to join the circle of peace one day after lifting all US sanctions on Damascus.

