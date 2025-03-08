Photo Credit: Official White House Photo / Molly Riley

US President Donald Trump has warned the Islamic Republic of Iran over the threat posed to the world by the regime’s nuclear development program — but Iran doesn’t seem to be taking that warning seriously.

Trump told Fox Business News in an interview aired Friday that earlier this week (March 5) he sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urging him to make a deal.



Advertisement





“There are two ways Iran can be handled — militarily or you make a deal,” Trump said. “I would prefer to make a deal, because I’m not looking to hurt Iran. They’re great people. I know so many Iranians from this country.”

However, he said, “Not the leadership. They’re evil people.” Trump added that a deal could be as good as a military victory, but time is running out.

“The time is coming up. Something is going to happen one way or the other. I’ve written them a letter saying, ‘I hope you’re going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it’s going to be a terrible thing,’” Trump told the news outlet. “I said, ‘I hope you’re going to negotiate. It will be a lot better for Iran.'”

The other alternative, Trump said, is “we have to do something because you can’t let them have a nuclear weapon.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said in an interview with AFP on Friday in Jedda that his country will not engage in direct talks with the United States “so long as they continue their maximum pressure policy and their threats.”

Araqchi added that Iran is willing, however, to talk with other nations about its nuclear program.

“We are talking with the three European countries, we are negotiating with Russia and China, other members of the JCPOA, and these talks can continue and I think we can reach a result from this path too,” he said.

“Regarding our nuclear program, I repeat, we are currently engaged in negotiations with the three European countries. We are in close consultation with Russia and China, and we are continuing our discussions with other countries that are interested. It is natural that our points of view will be conveyed by these countries to the American government,” he noted.

The Iranian foreign minister emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program cannot be destroyed through military operations.

“The first reason is that this is a technology that we have achieved, and the technology is in the brains and cannot be bombed.

“Second, Iran’s nuclear facilities are scattered in many different parts of the country and are properly protected, and we are sure that they cannot be destroyed.

“Third, we have the ability to respond very strongly and in a completely proportionate and balanced manner. The Israelis themselves know, and others in the region know, that any action taken against Iran will be followed by a similar action against Israel,” he warned.

“Therefore, I think that the threat of war against Iran is a threat that is just talked about. Implementing this threat would be a very big danger and would turn into a widespread fire.

“I think that if the Israelis or others were sure that they would achieve their goals through a military attack, they would have done so by now, but such a possibility is not feasible,” he said.

Araqchi pointed the finger at Israel, claiming the Jewish State is working to drag the US into a war.

“It is Israel’s desire to involve the other countries in the region in a war. It is Israel’s desire to draw America into a war. This is precisely an Israeli plan to drag America into war, and America is extremely vulnerable if it enters a war in the region. They themselves know this,” he said.

“I think that both Israel and America and others are fully aware of our capabilities, and therefore, if rationality prevails, even the permission for threatening Iran should not be given, let alone an actual military attack.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: