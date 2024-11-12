Photo Credit: Trump 2024 Campaign on Facebook

President-elect Donald Trump is taking obvious steps to protect Jews in America as well as the State of Israel.

In addition to naming pro-Israel lawmakers to key positions in his cabinet, Trump made a new campaign promise at a recent antisemitism event in Washington DC, pledging to protect Jewish students on American campuses.



“Here is what I will do to defeat anti-Semitism and defend our Jewish citizens in America,” he said.

“My first week back in the Oval Office my Administration will inform every College president that if you do not end antisemitic propaganda they will lose their accreditation and federal support,” Trump pledged.

“We will not subsidize the creation of terrorist sympathizers and we’re not going to do it certainly on American soil; we’re not going to do it anywhere.

“Next, I will inform every educational institution in our land that if they permit violence, harassment or threats against Jewish students the schools will be held accountable for violations of the civil rights law,” Trump added.

“It’s very important Jewish Americans must have equal protection under the law and they’re going to get it. At the same time, my Administration will move swiftly to restore safety for Jewish students and Jewish people on American streets.”

Antisemitism has skyrocketed across America over the past several years.

Antisemitic Hate Crimes in US Hit New Record in 2023

During his previous term, Trump issued an Executive Order on combating antisemitism by adding Jews to the list of minority groups protected against discrimination under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), 42 U.S.C. 2000d et seq., prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, and national origin in programs and activities receiving Federal financial assistance. While Title VI does not cover discrimination based on religion, individuals who face discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin do not lose protection under Title VI for also being a member of a group that shares common religious practices. Discrimination against Jews may give rise to a Title VI violation when the discrimination is based on an individual’s race, color, or national origin.

“It shall be the policy of the executive branch to enforce Title VI against prohibited forms of discrimination rooted in anti-Semitism as vigorously as against all other forms of discrimination prohibited by Title VI.,” the Executive Order reads in part. However, it has been largely ignored since that time.

Since Trump has a strong record of having kept his campaign promises during his previous term in the White House, he is expected to do the same this time around as well.

