President-elect Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Michael Waltz on Sunday said on the Ben Shapiro show that much of the radical changes the Middle East is undergoing “stems from Israel’s decisive actions under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, particularly regarding Hezbollah.”

As a result, Waltz said, “The United States does not need boots on the ground in Syria in any capacity, but we are closely monitoring key developments, including ISIS activity, the security of Israel’s border, and the broader regional dynamics with our allies.”

Waltz praised Netanyahu and Israel’s military and intelligence action against Hezbollah, saying, “One day, there will likely be an incredible movie about the covert operation that dismantled Hezbollah’s capabilities—a bold and highly effective mission that many believed was impossible and too provocative to attempt.

“This operation exposed Iran’s air defenses, leaving them vulnerable and on the defensive. Equally important, it targeted Iran’s financial networks, disrupting the flow of money from Tehran into Beirut and its regional proxies in Syria and beyond.

“As a result, Hamas now finds itself more isolated than ever. They had anticipated Hezbollah riding to their rescue from the north, but that expectation has proven false. Hamas is now cornered, with no viable escape routes remaining—except one: releasing the hostages.”

Michael Waltz (R-Fl), 50, served as the U.S. representative for Florida’s 6th congressional district since 2019. On November 12, 2024, President-elect Trump announced he would appoint Waltz to serve as National Security Advisor in his second administration.

Waltz received four Bronze Stars while serving in the Special Forces during multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East, and Africa. He served in the Bush administration as a defense policy director in the Pentagon and as counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Dick Cheney.

Waltz was interviewed by Ben Shapiro about the America-first foreign policy. While planning for the transition on January 20, Waltz shared his foreign policy priorities and proposes a vision for the revival of American strength abroad.

Waltz offered his perspective on the fate of NATO, and why domestic American energy is an essential component of American foreign policy. He also discussed what Middle East diplomacy might look like after the Abraham Accords, and how outer space and cybersecurity are part of his policy calculus as well.

Regarding the Israeli hostages in Gaza, Waltz told Shapiro: “It’s really just common sense—there’s only one president at a time. The world is still dealing with the current administration, but they’re also watching former President Trump closely to see how he responds to ongoing events. On certain issues, he’s made his stance crystal clear—especially regarding the hostages. Enough is enough.

“By the time January 20th arrives, those hostages who are still alive will have been held longer than the Americans detained during the Iran hostage crisis in 1979, during the Carter-to-Reagan transition. That is completely unacceptable.

“More broadly, there have never been enough consequences for hostage-taking, and that needs to change. Whether it’s a nation-state or a terrorist group, if you illegally detain an American, there must be swift and severe repercussions. Financial ruin, military retaliation—maybe even a bullet to the forehead.

“The message needs to be clear: if you take an American hostage, you will face relentless consequences. Under Trump, many of these groups would think twice before making such a move. They might cause trouble elsewhere, but they would know better than to mess with American lives. Enough is enough.”

ON SYRIA

On Syria, Waltz said: “Why should Americans care about Syria? What exactly should America’s role be in a place that’s been a mess for so long and seems likely to remain one?

“First, let’s address Syria directly. America’s primary interest there is the tens of thousands of ISIS fighters currently detained, largely thanks to actions taken during President Trump’s first term. It’s important to remember that ISIS once controlled territory the size of Texas, carried out attacks across Europe, and inspired violence in the United States. That was the horrifying realization of Osama bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s vision.

“President Trump dismantled the ISIS caliphate, but the aftermath left tens of thousands of fighters and their families confined in prison camps, guarded by our Kurdish allies with U.S. support. If those fighters were ever to escape or regroup, we’d face the risk of ISIS rising again. Preventing that is America’s top interest in Syria.

“Second, there’s Israel. Israel’s security and border stability are crucial to regional and global security. They’ve taken aggressive action to secure strategic areas, including the Golan Heights, and have targeted key sites like chemical weapons factories and missile production facilities to prevent them from falling into terrorist hands.

“Third, there’s the broader regional dynamic with our Arab partners. Maintaining stability and fostering cooperation with key allies in the region is essential to preventing further chaos.

“President Trump was clear in his approach: avoid unnecessary military entanglements while safeguarding America’s key interests. That’s the balance we must continue to strike in Syria.”

ON IRAN AND ITS PROXIES

“The future of Iran remains highly uncertain. Historically, Iran has operated an extensive terror network across the Middle East—an octopus-like system with tentacles stretching into various proxy groups. Today, many of those arms have been effectively severed, with the possible exception of the Houthis. While they remain an outstanding issue, it’s likely the Saudis will ultimately address that threat.

“The Biden administration’s handling of the Houthis has been particularly misguided, but one thing seems clear: a redesignation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization is on the horizon. During the Trump administration, there was a strong stance against the Houthis, despite heavy criticism from Democrats who focused on Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. While that crisis was undeniably real, the consequences of Biden’s policy shift are now apparent.

“The Houthis continue to disrupt global shipping in the Red Sea, forcing vessels to reroute around the Horn of Africa. This has created enormous economic strain and inflationary pressures, with nearly 80% of Red Sea shipping now bypassing the Suez Canal entirely.

“Looking ahead, the maximum pressure campaign discussed by President Trump—centered on economically isolating Iran—aims to cut off funding to groups like the Houthis. Iran’s regime now faces a crossroads. They can either push forward aggressively toward developing nuclear weapons, risking becoming a pariah state like North Korea, or they can step back and negotiate. If they choose the former, Israel is unlikely to sit idle.

“This is a pivotal moment for Iran. The Ayatollah, in poor health and facing questions of succession, must decide: rush toward nuclear capability and provoke a potential preemptive strike, or maintain the status quo and avoid drawing Israel’s wrath.

“Economically, Trump’s maximum pressure campaign had previously reduced Iran’s oil exports from 4 million barrels per day to less than 400,000. Today, under Biden, they’ve rebounded to pre-sanction levels, with 90% of their oil going to China. Trump has been clear: secondary sanctions on Chinese buyers, refiners, and shippers of Iranian oil would return under his leadership. Congress has already passed these sanctions, but they remain stalled on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s desk.

“In the broader regional picture, Israel has taken decisive steps to extinguish the so-called ‘ring of fire’ posed by Iranian proxies. Meanwhile, the vacuum left by Iran’s weakened position is being filled by other forces. Ideally, that space would be occupied by the Kurds, but instability continues.

“Israel is also taking defensive actions, particularly in areas like the Golan Heights, to prevent extremist groups such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS affiliates from gaining footholds near their borders. Jordan and Saudi Arabia, key American allies, are also deeply concerned. Jordan, in particular, fears extremist spillover across its border with Syria.

“Jordan remains a fragile state—a Hashemite monarchy presiding over a population that is 70% Palestinian. The country’s stability is crucial for regional security, and its government remains vigilant against the spread of Islamic extremism.

“This complex geopolitical web underscores the need for a firm and consistent U.S. strategy in the region—one focused on economic pressure, clear red lines on nuclear proliferation, and unwavering support for key allies like Israel and Jordan.”

