Photo Credit: Pixabay

President Donald Trump became the first president in the nation’s history on Wednesday to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives.

Ten members of the Republican Party joined all the Democrats in the House to vote 232-197, for a single Article of Impeachment, “incitement of insurrection.”

Advertisement



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, however, that he will not use emergency powers, however, to bring back the members of the Senate for a special session to hold a trial before January 19.

President Trump issued a statement in the afternoon that clearly was an attempt to lower the temperature in the capitol and in the nation.

Released by the White House and sent to Trump’s supporters by text, it said:

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind. That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for.”

The statement was first provided to Fox News, and then released just as the House of Representatives began debating the Article of Impeachment.