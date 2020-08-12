At a campaign event in Arizona, Vice Pres. Mike Pence congratulated Democratic presumptive presidential candidate Joe Biden for choosing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-California) as his running mate. Pence reminded his audience that he and Harris would be debating in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 7, the 4th day of Chol Ha’Moed Sukkot (he didn’t mention that last part).

Frankly, it was a breath of fresh air to hear the VP sounding so nice and decent in the midst of our ugly, divisive political environment.