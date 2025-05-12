Photo Credit: Prime Minister's Media Advisor

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met Monday afternoon with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the release of dual US-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander, a lone soldier held hostage by Hamas.

Alexander is set to be freed from captivity early Monday evening.

Witkoff has been deeply involved in the talks with Hamas and with the Iranians over their nuclear development activities.

Following their meeting, Netanyahu spoke with President Donald Trump to thank him for his assistance in Alexander’s release, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a communique.

Trump, for his part, “reiterated his commitment to Israel and his desire to continue close cooperation with the prime minister,” the PMO said.

During his meeting with Witkoff and Huckabee, Netanyahu discussed the latest effort to implement the outline for the release of the hostages presented by the envoy before the expansion of the fighting.

Following the meeting, Netanyahu directed that a negotiations team leave for Doha on Tuesday but made clear that the negotiations will only take place under fire.

“Contrary to false reports, there is no agreement on opening crossings to bring logistical supplies into Gaza in exchange for the release of Edan Alexander,” said Netanyahu’s spokesperson Omar Dustari.

“The expected release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander without anything in return will be possible due to the vigorous policy that we have led with the backing of President Trump, and thanks to the military pressure of IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip,” the PMO said in a statement earlier in the day.

“Israel has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind or the release of terrorists but only to a safe corridor that will allow for the release of Edan.

“We are in the midst of critical days in which Hamas has been presented with a deal that would enable the release of our hostages. The negotiations will continue under fire, during preparations for an intensification of the fighting.”

Operation Gideon’s Chariots, the expanded and intensified offensive in Gaza, is set to begin once Trump leaves the region.

