Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

Rain in its (winter) season is always seen as a blessing in the Land of Israel and this week the kindness of the Creator has been especially apparent in the north, where the country’s main water supply, Lake Kinneret (Sea of Galilee), is located.

The water level of the lake has risen 11 centimeters (4.3 inches) so far this week according to Israel’s Water Authority due to the mammoth winter storm that swept across northern Israel.

And it’s only Thursday.

The other good news is that once again, as happened last year, the water level in the lake is beginning to approach the so-called “upper red line” (208.8 meters / 685 feet), the measurement at which the Kinneret is at maximum capacity.

The current level of the lake stands at 209.48 meters, or 687.3 feet below sea level; just 0.68 meters (2.3 feet) below the upper red line, where the lake is filled to the brim.

Once the maximum capacity is reached, authorities open the Degania Dam to prevent the lake from cresting and flooding the surrounding areas.