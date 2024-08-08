Photo Credit: Martin Roisman

Israel has long suffered from a lack of sufficient medical professionals – but efforts to address the issue continue. “The Israeli healthcare system suffers from significant personnel shortage, especially in the periphery region, and so the Health Ministry of Health is investing substantial resources to rectify the situation.” says Health Minister Uriel Buso.

Due to doctors reaching the age of retirement, the aging of the population, and other factors, Israel is experiencing a shortage of doctors which has become more acute since October 7. According to an OECD report released last year, Israel fell 10% below the OECD average in 2020.

MedEx is an event that first originated in 2014 where doctors around the world convene to learn about how to acquire Israeli licensure. They conduct real-time job interviews via Zoom with representatives from the Maccabi, Clalit, Leumit, and Meuhedet health insurance funds, as well as leading hospitals in Israel, including Ichilov, Hadassah, Barzilai, Assuta Ashdod, and Carmel Medical Center.

It is sponsored by Nefesh B’Nefesh, in partnership with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Ministry of Health. It should be noted that The Jewish Agency for Israel, the Marcus Foundation, the Gottesman Fund, and the Jewish Federations of North America are also partners with Nefesh B’Nefesh.

MedEx was initially intended for North American doctors, but is now expanding globally. In March, there was a MedEx event in Paris, followed by a Buenos Aires event in July, which Minister of Aliyah and Integration, MK Ofir Sofer, called “truly groundbreaking.”

He stated, “Since the start of the war, dozens of doctors have come to Israel to assist in the medical effort, driven by a sense of belonging and solidarity. We want these doctors to stay with us here in Israel, and in order to do that, we are taking the necessary action to make this happen.”

MedEx aims to bring approximately 2,000 Jewish physicians to Israel over the next five years. Since October 7, 34 physicians have made aliyah.

The Jewish Press spoke with Dr. Efrat Aflalo, head of the Physicians Directorate at the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration in Israel, about immediate efforts being made to recruit doctors to work in Israel.

The Jewish Press: Can you tell us a little about what happens at a MedEx conference?

Dr. Aflalo: We invite Jewish physicians from the country where we hold this event to come, and they meet with representatives from the Ministry of Health, the American Israeli Medical Association, the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, and with hospitals and different organizations from the Israeli health system. It’s like a one-stop shop, where they can have someone who will help them with their certification, with their licensing [and] specialty in their home country.

[The doctors] bring all their diplomas, and we check and see if they have everything and then, after validation, we take it back to Israel. Before they come [to Israel], we start checking, and if something is missing, or something else is needed we email them. We are in contact with them as we are preparing the license. It’s done at the Ministry of Health – there’s a licensing division which is in charge of that.

How long were some of the conferences? How many doctors attended?

In New Jersey [in March] it was from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. There were about 300 doctors. In New York [in July], there were about 300 physicians. In Argentina [in March] – it was the first [conference] – there were 50 doctors.

When can doctors start the process of obtaining medical certification in Israel?

They can start before they make aliyah. The purpose is to shorten the entire process once they arrive to Israel… They will be able to start working as soon as possible.

After the physicians come to Israel, how does MedEx help them?

[MedEx] helps them find jobs and work in Israel, helps them with their families, helps them with their kids’ education, gives them the incentives. We are now starting to give them Hebrew before they make aliyah – online Hebrew lessons specifically for physicians.

How long do you estimate it takes for a doctor to learn Hebrew in the context of practicing medicine?

If you come to Israel and you learn at ulpan, the basic Hebrew can take up to six months. The medical Hebrew is shorter – a lot of terms in medical Hebrew are Latin words. It’s a lot easier; it’s less hours.

Is there additional licensure for a doctor who has a specialty?

Other than the licensing process, there is another process with the Israeli Medical Association if you have a specialty. For example, if you’re a pediatrician, you have to get recognition of Israeli Medical Association in your profession, which that is a different path that we’re also helping the doctors [with]. You can do it in parallel time; you don’t have to wait for the license.

What if a physician does not attend a MedEx conference? Do you still provide services for that doctor?

Even if the physician didn’t come to MedEx, we still have staff in Israel, in different languages – French, Spanish, English, Russian – that will help you and answer your questions and guide you through the procedure. We created this entire mechanism in order to make it as easy as possible for physicians to eventually get their license and come prepared to Israel.

Are there shortages in certain types of medical specialties?

Israel is in great shortage of physicians. Rehabilitation, especially after the war – it’s like physical medicine called rehabilitation; forensic medicine; psychiatrists because of the rise in all of the mental problems.

Can you tell us about the incentives you offer to doctors?

We give incentives to physicians with certain specialties. We give incentives to physicians that will come to live in certain areas in Israel. The shortage is greater, for example, in the southern part and in the northern part of Israel.

We want to convince them to work in Otef Aza – the entire group of kibbutzim and settlements, that were unfortunately hurt on October 7. If they will come to work there, they will get a very nice incentive for that.

[There is a new grant program from the Ministry for the Development of the Periphery, the Negev and the Galilee, and the Tekuma Directorate, which aims to rehabilitate the Gaza Envelope.]

Approximately how long does it take for a doctor to obtain an Israeli medical license?

It varies [depending] on the country. If you come from the United States, for example, or if you come from France, then it’s a little bit easier than if you come from Russia. [It takes] under six months [but] it depends on the country you come from. The seven English speaking countries [are faster] – the U.S., U.K., Canada, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and France [even though France is not English-speaking, it is recognized as such]. If you come from one of the seven countries, if you gave the documents in advance, and everything was okay, and nothing was missing, [then] once you get your ID number, theoretically, you could get your license in one month.

Are there tests doctors have to take to acquire an Israeli license? Are there any other requirements?

If you’re from one of the seven countries, then you don’t have to [take a test]. If you’re from Argentina, and you have 10 years or above of experience, then you don’t have to take a test. You just have to do six months in a hospital to learn the Israeli system [if you are from a non-English-speaking country]. After those six months, you have to do an oral exam about things that you have seen, cases that you have managed. If you have less than 10 years of experience, then you have to take the medical licensing examination [if you are from a non-English-speaking country].

In order to get your specialty license, doctors from all countries have to practice three to six months in their specialty. Usually it’s three months.

Can you please tell us when the next MedEx events are?

London, U.K. on September 22, and Los Angeles, California in the fall. The date is not final yet.

For more information, visit https://www.nbn.org.il/aliyah-medex/.

