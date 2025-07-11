Photo Credit: YouTube

One of the classic Avraham Fried songs, which is also one of my most favorite songs of his, is “Nisht Gedaiget.” Almost 35 years old – the song was released in 1990 and is part of the Aderaba album – people still love it. It is still being performed in concerts, not only by Avraham Fried but by other musicians also.

For many years I didn’t fully understand the song. The words of “Nisht Gedaiget” are in Yiddish, and I don’t speak Yiddish. However, growing up in a house where my grandparents spoke mostly Yiddish between themselves and with my mom, who speaks Yiddish fluently, I was able to pick up a few words here and there over the years. So when we were listening to the song one day in the car and my older child asked me what it’s about, I was able to get the idea and translate some parts of this beautiful song.

For example, “A sheinem cholem” – cholem is from the word chalom, which means dream in Hebrew. “Levi’im zing Shir Hama’alot” – zing is actually from the English word sing. By the way, after reading the translation (we’ll get to it soon), I figured out there were even some more words I could have translated or understood if I’d paid more attention and listened more carefully. (Try to do it after reading this column and then listening to the song.)

The reason, by the way, that I didn’t really pay attention to the words all those years is because the melody is just so beautiful that I didn’t really care that I didn’t understand the words. I enjoyed the beautiful melody of the song…the piano, the strings…. All together they create a masterpiece.

Speaking of Yiddish, I think that Yiddish should be taught in schools. In addition to Hebrew, kids could learn some Yiddish so that the language will not be forgotten. It’s a unique and beautiful language with a whole culture around it. Understanding Yiddish is not only about the vocabulary – it’s the sound, the music of the language, the culture. It’s understanding the sharpness as well as the humor behind the words. For decades Jews spoke in Yiddish. Two Jews from two different countries when met could speak and understand each other in Yiddish. Luckily, there are some communities that still speak Yiddish today.

The song “Nisht Gedaiget” speaks about a man who has a dream where he finds himself in the Beit HaMmikdash. The Melech HaMashiach stands with his golden crown, revealing the secrets of the Torah. The Avot are there, studying Torah with Moshe Rabbeinu. Aharon HaKohen lights the Menorah. The Kohanim sacrifice korbanot, the Levi’im sing Shir Hama’alot…

Actually, this song is based on a real dream. A real dream that Avraham Fried had. As Yossi Green explained in a podcast with Mendy Portnoy (What is Jewish Music with Mendy Portnoy, Episode 3, 22:14. You can find it on YouTube/Instagram), one day he got a call from Avreimel (Avraham Fried) who said to him, “I had a dream last night that Mashiach was here. And then I woke up. I couldn’t believe it!” Yossi asked, “You actually had a dream like that? Tell me about it.” And Avraham Fried said, “Yes, and the Avot were there, and Mashiach was there with his crown…” So Yossi said, “OK do me a favor. If this is the case, get yourself into your car, come over here and write for me – write lyrics. Let me hear the dream.” And he wrote it.

Next week begins the Three Weeks, Yemei Bein haMetzarim, which is a period of mourning commemorating the destruction of the First and Second Batei HaMikdash. And as every year, we hope and pray that this year Tisha B’Av will be a holiday of joy and happiness, celebrating the Third Beit HaMikdash.

I could use Google Translate, or just any AI tool out there, to translate the song. But, instead, I used the best translator and I just asked my mom to listen to the song and translate it for me.

“Nisht Gedaiget” begins with the familiar sax intro, then the strings join, and later the beautiful piano in the background.

“A sheinem cholem, och bich gezent, in Beit HaMikdash bin ich gevent. Kohanim makriv korbanot, Levi’im zing Shir Hama’alot.” A beautiful dream I was dreaming. I was in the Beit HaMikdash. The Kohanim sacrifice the korbanot, Levi’im sing Shir Hama’alot.

Moshe Rabbeinu studies with the Avot. The Sanhedrin sit and hear din Torah. Aharon HaKohen lights the Menorah.

And suddenly I see a special view! I see an honorable, respected face, shining with godly light. On his head a golden crown. I already know him – this is Melech HaMashiach, the Mashiach king.

He’s alone. And all the crowd stands with fear. And he reveals the secrets of the Torah.

And then I wake up.

Chorus: Oh, nisht gedaiget, Yidden! Don’t worry, Jews! Soon it will not be a dream. A little minute left until we welcome the face of Mashiach. Drunk from happiness, with good health we are all going home, together with Moshe, Amen v’Amen.

A sheinem cholem, och bich gezent, Yerushalayim on get kumen, I saw a beautiful dream, where I go to Jerusalem, and she happily says welcome! That you’ll be zoche, you’ll be able to see the shining face. So much sorrow. There was a lot of tza;ar gidul banim, the pain of raising children. Despite going in the wrong way for thousands of years, you, my dear child, became more beautiful.

And then I see angels walking, accompanied by a niggun. They raise a chuppah. The loving bride is Am Ysrael. The tzaddikim dance with the groom, The Seudat Leviatan is ready. And then I wake up.

Nisht gedaiget, Yidden! Don’t worry, Jews! Soon it will not be a dream and we’ll welcome Mashiach. Freilach!”

And the song continues with the saxophone and strings in the background and becomes more and more upbeat.

I’m sure my translation is not perfect. My mom translated the song into Hebrew and I had to translate it into English. But when I listened to it again after I now knew what the words meant, the experience was totally different. It was much more enjoyable to listen to.

So like every year before the Three Weeks, we hope, and dream, and pray, that this year Tisha B’Av will become a holiday. A holiday with Melech HaMashiach, with the geulah shleimah.

Now that you know what the song is about, you can go and listen to it again. And enjoy it even more.

